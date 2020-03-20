|
Diane (Cooper) Dellane
Chambersburg, PA - Diane (Cooper) Dellane, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday March 15, 2020.
She was born in Warren Hospital, Philipsburg, NJ, on August 1, 1941, to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Moore) Cooper. Diane attended Bay Port High School, Bay Port, MI and attended Ocean County College, Ocean, NJ. She retired from Patriot Federal Credit Union as a Member Services Representative, Chambersburg, PA.
Diane is survived by three children; Mark and Shirley (Telep) Dellane, of Jackson, NJ; Mary (Dellane) Case, of Chambersburg, PA; Peter and Laura (Feagin) Dellane, of Queenstown, MD and their father, Peter Dellane, Apache Junction, AZ. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Anastasia Case, Cooper Dellane and Connor Dellane; three siblings, Carl Cooper, Joanne Kirby and Virginia Deming. Her mother, father and brother predeceased her.
She cherished her grandchildren and loved watching them grow up and succeed. Diane loved her dogs, Bentley and Sweetie who made her laugh and placed a sparkle in her eye. Diane loved to cook and bake.
Mass of Christian Burial will be private and offered at Corpus Christ Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA. Interment will be at the Summerfield Cemetery, Oxford, NJ at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to Diane's favorite charities: The St. Vincent DePaul Society of Chambersburg, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201, , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201-8706. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page www.musselmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020