Diane Hoke Shupp
Chambersburg - Diane Hoke Shupp, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her family on Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2020. Born August 25, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas B. and Eva Barnes Hoke. Diane was a 1955 graduate of the former St. Thomas High School. A homemaker, she had been employed in the dental field early in her life. Diane was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Upton. A cancer survivor, she was active with the . She enjoyed spending time with her family; was a diehard Penn State fan; and loved animals, especially her three cats. Her husband, Robert G. "Ben" Shupp, whom she married August 11, 1965, preceded her in death in 2007.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda K. Shupp of Chambersburg; Thomas C. Shupp (Angie) of Greencastle; two granddaughters, Madison and Bella Shupp; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a number of aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank the physicians that cared for her during her illness, especially Dr. John Robinson and Dr. Iwona Janicka; her caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care and from SpritTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery with Rev. Alan R. Wilson and Rev. Harold E. Yeager officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Diane's memory may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 8835 Lemar Road, Greencastle, PA 17225; the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5059 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201; or to the , PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Public Opinion from May 1 to May 2, 2020