Dolores Browder
Chambersburg - Dolores K. (Krueger) Browder, 89, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 16, 1929 in Akron, OH, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Gertrude (Curley) Krueger. After graduating from high school in Oak Harbor, OH, Dolores and her oldest sister went to work at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. She loved to recount her adventures while working there and living at the YWCA. Unsurprisingly to those who knew her, most of these stories dealt very little with her actual job. She married the love of her life, Wesley W. Browder, on November 27, 1952, in Oak Harbor, OH. They were blessed with five children. Dolores was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a great sense of humor and believed more people should just have fun and not take themselves and life so seriously - a philosophy that served her well throughout her life and during the course of her three year battle with cancer. She loved spending time with family and was thrilled to serve as a flower girl at her youngest grandson Caleb's wedding this past October. She also enjoyed reading, dining out (she was quick to admit she hated to cook), and watching sports, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy on TV. She and her sister, Ellen, regularly called each other to "boast" about knowing the question to the final Jeopardy answer. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
She is survived by her five children: Teresa (Richard) Murphy, Susan Over, Brett (Ann) Browder, Amy (James) Beam, all of Chambersburg, and Julie (Keith) Salas Seattle, WA; nine grandchildren - Ryan (Stephanie) Murphy, Eric (Emily) Over, Mike Over, Rebecca Over, Caleb (Courtney) Browder, Joshua (Stacy) Friese, Andrew (Holly) Friese, Aaron (Janelle) Friese, and Emilee Beam; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Ellen Moore of Maycomb, MI, brother-in-law, Robert (Sue) Browder, and sister-in-law Mary Browder, both of Oak Harbor, OH, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wesley, her brother John, and sisters Dorothea and Gertrude.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 1, 2019 by the Very Reverend Luis R. Rodriguez V.F. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA. Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. There will be no viewing. Inurnment will follow the service in Corpus Christi Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Dolores' memory may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Ministry, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201, the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, 344 Leedy Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202, or the Greenvillage Church of God, Attn: Building Fund, 5164 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
