Dolores Deardorff
Fayetteville - Dolores J. Deardorff, 86, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home. Born August 19, 1932 in Chambersburg, she was the only daughter of the late Charles G. and Beulah M. Helman Overcash. Dolores devoted most of her life to making a home for her family. She enjoyed ceramics, painting, gardening and raising miniature Schnauzers.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Glenn Deardorff, Sr. whom she married on November 1, 1951; four children, Glenn Deardorff, Jr. (Nancy) of Chambersburg, Cynthia Minehart (William) of Dover, PA, Jaqueline Stenger (Shawn) of Chambersburg, and Darren Deardorff of Chambersburg; ten grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and Michael Childs, a dear family friend she helped to raise. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her infant daughter Stacy; and four brothers, Jerry, Jay, Arnold and Marvin Overcash.
Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 30, 2019