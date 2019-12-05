Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Hughes Obituary
Dolores Hughes

Chambersburg - Dolores M. "Pat" Hughes, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Falling Spring Nursing and Rehab Center. Born June 5, 1932, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Hazel Holtry Truett.

Mrs. Hughes worked at Peoples Drug Store in Chambersburg until her retirement. She also spent most of her life making a home for her family. She enjoyed Camping with her husband.

She is survived by one son, Harold R. Hughes (wife Linda) of Chambersburg, PA; one granddaughter, Jennifer Hughes; two great granddaughters, Elizabeth Gipe and Madison Lehman and her sister, Carol Lowery of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold F. Hughes in 2006, and two siblings, Harry Truett, Jr. and Shirley Brenize.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Garry Kipe will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -