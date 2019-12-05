|
Dolores Hughes
Chambersburg - Dolores M. "Pat" Hughes, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Falling Spring Nursing and Rehab Center. Born June 5, 1932, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Hazel Holtry Truett.
Mrs. Hughes worked at Peoples Drug Store in Chambersburg until her retirement. She also spent most of her life making a home for her family. She enjoyed Camping with her husband.
She is survived by one son, Harold R. Hughes (wife Linda) of Chambersburg, PA; one granddaughter, Jennifer Hughes; two great granddaughters, Elizabeth Gipe and Madison Lehman and her sister, Carol Lowery of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold F. Hughes in 2006, and two siblings, Harry Truett, Jr. and Shirley Brenize.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Garry Kipe will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019