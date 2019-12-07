|
Donald A. (Donnie) Gordon
McConnellsburg - Donald A. (Donnie) Gordon, 84, McConnellsburg, passed away December 6, 2019 at York Hospital.
He was born January 4, 1935, in McConnellsburg, the son of the late Russell and Florence Gordon of McConnellsburg. He married Phyllis M. (Seville) on January 30, 1954.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family on the family farm where he enjoyed farming and hunting with his sons and grandsons. He enjoyed frequenting sales and public auctions more for the socializing and fellowship with friends than to purchase anything.
He started his excavating career with K.G. Richards and then P&W Excavating until retiring after 35+ years of service. He was a member of the Fulton County Pistol & Rifle Club and the Meadow Grounds Hunting Club. He was of the Methodist denomination and in previous years, he attended the Bethlehem and Cito United Methodist Churches.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Phyllis M. (Seville) Gordon; three children: Barry E. Gordon, Brent E Gordon (husband of Rita F.), and Brian E. Gordon; four grand-children: Garrett R. Gordon, Dillan J. Gordon (companion of Kara R.), Justin L. Gordon (husband of Sierra M.), Samuel H. Gordon; two great-grandchildren: Kaden N. and Olivia R. Gordon; one sister: Mary Jane (Gordon) Hunsecker (Cumberland, MD), and two brothers: Alvey J. Gordon (St. Thomas), and R. Paul Gordon (Arlington, VA).
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Leo (Bud) and Sherman; two sisters: Dora (Mellott) and Edna (Kaplan); and two infant siblings.
There will be a visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA with the doors to the funeral home open from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday,
December 10, 2019 at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA at 11:00 AM with interment immediately following at Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019