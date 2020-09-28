Donald B. Smith
Chambersburg - Donald B. Smith, 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020 at the home of his daughter. Born May 5, 1932 in Everett, PA, he was the son of the late Walter and Mildred Flossy Morris Smith. Mr. Smith was a graduate of the Everett High School and served honorably in the US Air Force. He retired in 2006 as a machine operator at Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe in Chambersburg. He had previously been employed as a machine operator at Landis Tool Company in Waynesboro. Mr. Smith was a member of Community Pentecostal Mission in Chambersburg and had recently attended Salem United Brethren Church. He enjoyed watching football and spending time with his family and his cats. His wife, Gwendolyn Snyder Smith, whom he married in August of 1970, preceded him in death on May 31, 2014.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Leisher and husband Robert of Chambersburg; and his four-legged grandkids, Lexi, Tugger, Reagan, Logan, Laine, and Lilly.
Services will be private. Interment with military honors by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Honor Guard will be in Salem Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 198, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
