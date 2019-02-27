|
Donald Barnhart
Greencastle - Donald B. Barnhart, age 82 of Zullinger, PA and formerly of Greencastle passed away Sunday afternoon February 24, 2019, surrounded by his family at Quincy Village.
Born February 1, 1937, in Antrim Twp, Franklin County, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Janet (Daley) Barnhart. He married his wife Jackalene E. (Gossert) Barnhart on June 20, 1996.
Don was employed at Summit Health Center Building of Chambersburg for 13 years and operated Don's Nutrition Store in Waynesboro for 10 years. In his earlier years, he worked at the former Pet Ritz Co. in Chambersburg, Better Foods in Greencastle and served as a part-time police officer for the Greencastle Police Department.
He was a US Navy veteran serving on the USS Boston. Don was a member of the Harry D. Zeigler V.F.W. Post #6319 of Greencastle. Don's hobbies and interests included playing bingo, playing the slots, and watching the Washington Redskins. Don was an avid crab eater, joke and story teller, and well known baker of cookies. He had formulated recipes for cookies at Better Foods.
In addition to his wife, Jackalene, he is survived by two sons, Don L. Barnhart of Greencastle, and Eric A. Barnhart and wife Laurie Schwing of Hershey, PA; four step-children, Tom Boswell of Smithsburg, MD, Debbie Scott of Quincy, Barry Boswell of Waynesboro, Tony Boswell of Marion; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, four step-grandsons and one brother, Melvin Barnhart, of Waynesboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Janice Joanne Barnhart who died in 2010; one brother, Charles Nevin Barnhart; a half- sister, Dixie Crist and a step-son, Tim Boswell.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Murray B. Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 27, 2019