Donald Benton "Don" Farner
Fayetteville, PA - Donald Benton "Don" Farner, age 89, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born April 20, 1930, in Fayetteville, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel and Nora Kohler Farner.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Don had escorted WWII soldiers back home to their loved ones and had served honorably during the Korean Conflict and was medically retired in 1952. He went on to serve at Letterkenny Army Depot for 27 years, retiring in 1981. He also worked for over 40 years at Farner's Fruit Market. In retirement, Don worked for his son, Eric as a clerk at Farner's Racing Collectable's. Don was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and AMVETS all in Chambersburg. He was also a member of America's Young Warriors (an underage military service organization). Don enjoyed working on his old Army Jeep, NASCAR, racing, fruit growing, and walks to the mountain.
Surviving is his wife, Michelle Englerth Farner, whom he married on December 26, 1977, three children, Eric Farner of Fayetteville, PA, Barbara Lehman of Largo, FL, and Barry Farner of Chambersburg, PA, five grandchildren, Mason, Camdyn, and Aiden Farner and Tiffany Rodgers and Stacey Brookens; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brian Farner; grandson, Dustin Farner; and eight siblings.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10 AM at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, White Church Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Garry Culler will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21 from 6 - 8 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the Crohn's and colitis foundation, 11900 Parklawn Drive #360, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
