Donald Bingaman
Chambersburg - On Thursday Oct. 31, 2019, heaven gained an angel in Donald Ray Bingaman, 83, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. He had been in declining health the last year and a half. He was born on March 8, 1936 in Greencastle , Pennsylvania to Daniel H. and Frances (Hareford) Bingaman .
Don was well known in the community as a local self starter businessman. After serving in the US Army in the late 50's he returned to the local community and began his business career. His first business he owned was the Gulf Service Station in Greencastle. He then began a career in NAPA Auto Parts, eventually owning the Waynesboro, Rouzerville and Mercersburg NAPA stores. He was involved in NAPA nationally and was known for the idea of the Yellow NAPA hat on his delivery trucks, which NAPA used nationally. He was raised in Ebernezer "Guitners" Church in the Greencastle area and was presently a member of Grand Point Church in Chambersburg. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, living in Florida part of the year, golfing, he was a member of the Waynesboro Country Club where he participated in the men's 18 hole golf group.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joanne Burkholder Bingaman and their two daughters: Melissa (wife of Mickey) Benedict of Chambersburg and Krista (wife of Phillip) Miracle of Chambersburg. Don has four grandchildren: Nicklaus, Landon, Taylor, and Kaeton.
He is also survived by a sister, Mae Duffey of Waynesboro and a brother, Harold Bingaman of Michigan. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Claude, Daniel Jr., Merle, and Ellis Bingaman and a sister, Pauline Myers.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday Nov. 9, 2019 at Grand Point Church at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Lawrence Mentzer and Rev. Don Drury officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 till time of service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donation be sent to Autism Speaks, Inc., No 1 East 33rd St. Fourth Floor, NY, NY, 10016 or to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019