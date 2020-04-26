|
Donald Bingaman Sr.
Greencastle - Donald Elmer Bingaman Sr., age 87, of Greencastle, PA died Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home in Boonsboro, MD where he had resided since February.
Born November 3, 1932 in Fairview, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Chester Allen and Hazel Pearl (Carbaugh) Bingaman. He married his wife Marlene R. (Kline) Bingaman on September 20, 1951.
Donald worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 307 in Cumberland, MD for 65 years. He was a member of the Greencastle Sportsman Association. His interests and hobbies included hunting, fishing, hunting mushrooms and collecting many fishing poles.
Surviving family in addition to his wife of 68 years are three sons, Donald Bingaman Jr. and wife Deborah of Greencastle, Ray Allen Bingaman and wife Sherry of Greencastle, Leon E. Bingaman Sr. of Greencastle; one daughter Linda DeShong and husband Donald of Breezewood, PA; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Rock of Mercersburg, PA and Flo Walck of Chambersburg, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons, five brothers and three sisters.
A private graveside service will be held at the Macedonia Church Cemetery near Greencastle with Pastor Gayle Ruble Sr. officiating. A private family viewing will be held at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Macedonia United Brethren Church 11887 Worleytown Rd. Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020