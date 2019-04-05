Services
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
521 South Washington Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2511
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Clayton Memorial Church of God
6701 Charlestown Road
Mercersburg, PA
Donald C. Diffenderfer Obituary
Donald C. Diffenderfer

Mercerburg - Mr. Donald C. Diffenderfer, 84, of Charlestown Road, Mercersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in his home.

Born November 19, 1934 in Mercersburg he was the son of the late Walker C. and Carrie M. (Gearheart) Diffenderfer. Mr. Diffenderfer was a lifelong resident of Mercersburg.

He and his wife of 49 years, Erma J. (Ocker) Diffenderfer, were married January 3, 1970 in Hagerstown, MD. Together they have lived at their present residence since 1970.

Mr. Diffenderfer was employed by Martin Marietta Aggregates, Boonsboro, MD as a stoner crusher for over 35 years. He retired in 1995.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and tinkering on cars.

In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters, Diane E. Nicholson and her husband John R. of Fort Littleton, PA, Darlene M. Flasher and her husband James A. of Mercersburg, and Doris J. Murray and her husband Rodger D. of Mercersburg; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Rebecca Goshorn; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, George Diffenderfer and Wayne Diffenderfer and two sisters, Helen Goshorn and Elsie Sword.

Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, April 8, 2019 in the Clayton Memorial Church of God, 6701 Charlestown Road, Mercersburg, PA with Rev. Carl Ocker officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, PA.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Sunday evening in the Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington Street, Greencastle, PA

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 5, 2019
