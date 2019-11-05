|
|
Donald Coldsmith
Chambersburg - Donald "Pee Wee" Coldsmith, 89 of Chambersburg passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Manor Care Nursing Home. He was born September 5, 1930 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Charles and Grace Coldsmith. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Army Rangers during the Korean War. After the Army he owned and operated the Northpoint Tavern. Surviving are his wife, Joan (Mellott) Coldsmith and two brothers: Harold and his wife Mary and Gary Coldsmith; sister, Goldie Randolph and her husband John; stepson, Bill Poe and two step grandchildren: Jamie and Kristi Poe and Tracey Halter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Julia, Juanita and Lorretta Reasner; a brother, George; stepson Rick Poe and two step grandchildren: Jennifer Poe and Ricky Strine . The Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8 at Sellers Funeral Home with Chaplain Dan Summers officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019