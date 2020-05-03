|
|
Donald D. Semple, Sr.
Shippensburg - Donald D. Semple, Sr., 75, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in the Shippensburg Health Care Center.
He was born November 25, 1944 in Neelyton. Donald was a son of the late Jesse E. and Margaret M. (Seibert) Semple.
He was a member of the Newburg United Methodist Church. Donald retired from Ross Distribution in Carlisle. He then worked in the cafeteria at the Shippensburg Middle School. Donald enjoyed hunting, traveling with his family, coaching and umpiring Shippensburg Little League. He also enjoyed coaching , bowling, golf and bocce.
Donald is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (Dunlap) Semple, one son, Donald D. Semple, Jr. of Shippensburg, two brothers, Rev. John Semple of Spring Run and Randall Semple of Biglerville, three sisters, Joyce Forney of Waynesboro and Beatrice and Linda Semple of Orbisonia and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Caroline Clark and Nancy Semple.
Funeral services will be privately held in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Remembrance Chapel, Shippensburg with Rev. Judi Herrold and Rev. John Semple officiating. Burial will be in Otterbein Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Newburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Newburg, PA 17240 or Franklin County , P.O. 269, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 3 to May 5, 2020