1/1
Donald E. Benedick
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Benedick

Chambersburg - Donald E. Benedick, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 15, 1933 in Lemasters, he was a son of the late Paul and Carrie Meyers Benedick. Mr. Benedick was a 1952 graduate of the former Lemasters High School. He was employed as the Production Manager with Coca-Cola for 40 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Fayetteville and the Coca-Cola Collector's Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing sports. His wife, Mary Lou Cordell Benedick, whom he married October 16, 1954, preceded him in death on January 18, 2019.

He is survived by two sons, D. Gary Benedick (wife Anne Marie), of Fayetteville, and Van D. Benedick (partner Barry Kline) of Reading; two grandchildren, Darren G. Benedick (wife Melinda), of Fayetteville, and Ashley M. Hazenstab (husband Dennis), of Annapolis, MD; two great-grandchildren, Deegan and Daxton Benedick; and a sister, Nancy Erford (husband Robert) of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold, and a sister, Gwendolyn McLaughlin.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at later date. Private interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 150 Norlo Drive, Fayetteville, PA 17222.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved