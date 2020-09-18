Donald E. Benedick
Chambersburg - Donald E. Benedick, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 15, 1933 in Lemasters, he was a son of the late Paul and Carrie Meyers Benedick. Mr. Benedick was a 1952 graduate of the former Lemasters High School. He was employed as the Production Manager with Coca-Cola for 40 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Fayetteville and the Coca-Cola Collector's Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing sports. His wife, Mary Lou Cordell Benedick, whom he married October 16, 1954, preceded him in death on January 18, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, D. Gary Benedick (wife Anne Marie), of Fayetteville, and Van D. Benedick (partner Barry Kline) of Reading; two grandchildren, Darren G. Benedick (wife Melinda), of Fayetteville, and Ashley M. Hazenstab (husband Dennis), of Annapolis, MD; two great-grandchildren, Deegan and Daxton Benedick; and a sister, Nancy Erford (husband Robert) of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold, and a sister, Gwendolyn McLaughlin.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at later date. Private interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 150 Norlo Drive, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
