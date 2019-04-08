|
|
Donald E. Russell
Carlisle - Donald E. Russell, 61, of Carlisle, PA passed on Friday, April 5, 2019.
He was born in Chambersburg, PA on August 29, 1957 to the late David E. Russell.
Don retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot as a Computer Technician after 30 years of service and had worked in the past as an experienced Auto Body Technician. Don was a former Hunter Safety Instructor for the PA Game Commission and had received the Safety Instructor of the Year award. He was a former member of the Mt. Holly Springs Fish and Game Association. Don enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, automobiles, especially Fords, his wide range of music appreciation, and the many family Shelties. He was of the Protestant Faith.
He married the love of his life on June 16, 1979 Terry R. Holtry Russell of Carlisle. He is survived by his daughter, Emily R. Russell of Lemoyne, PA, his son Kyle B. Russell and grandsons, Caleb and Joshua of New Mexico. Don was preceded by his father and a grandson, Sean Russell.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will a visitation of family and friends on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Hofffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA. Don requested in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisburg (Sheltie) Shetland Sheep Dog Club, http:/harrisburgssc.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 8, 2019