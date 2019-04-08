Services
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 243-4511
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA 17013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Russell


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald E. Russell Obituary
Donald E. Russell

Carlisle - Donald E. Russell, 61, of Carlisle, PA passed on Friday, April 5, 2019.

He was born in Chambersburg, PA on August 29, 1957 to the late David E. Russell.

Don retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot as a Computer Technician after 30 years of service and had worked in the past as an experienced Auto Body Technician. Don was a former Hunter Safety Instructor for the PA Game Commission and had received the Safety Instructor of the Year award. He was a former member of the Mt. Holly Springs Fish and Game Association. Don enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, automobiles, especially Fords, his wide range of music appreciation, and the many family Shelties. He was of the Protestant Faith.

He married the love of his life on June 16, 1979 Terry R. Holtry Russell of Carlisle. He is survived by his daughter, Emily R. Russell of Lemoyne, PA, his son Kyle B. Russell and grandsons, Caleb and Joshua of New Mexico. Don was preceded by his father and a grandson, Sean Russell.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will a visitation of family and friends on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Hofffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA. Don requested in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisburg (Sheltie) Shetland Sheep Dog Club, http:/harrisburgssc.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now