Donald F. "Fred" John, Sr.
Tyler, TX - Donald F. "Fred" John, Sr., age 80 of Tyler, TX and formerly of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Hospice of East Texas. Born in Lewistown, PA on September 2, 1939, he was the son of the late Charles Polk and Margaret Virginia Rowe John.
A U.S. Army veteran, Fred served honorably for 26 1/2 years, retiring in 1982. He went on to work for Knouse Foods for an additional 18 years, retiring in 2000. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and cooking. He was a member of the , and the AMVETS, both in Chambersburg, PA.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Deana Frazier John, whom he married on March 2, 2007; five children, Donald F. John, Jr. (wife Mary) of Waynesboro, PA, David John of Shippensburg, PA, Angela Wood (husband Grant) of VA, Michael John of Tyler, TX, and Misty Black (husband Chris) of Tyler, TX; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Ralph John of Fayetteville, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha John in 2000 and 3 brothers and a sister.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor John Pogue will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29 from 6 - 8 PM and one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Franklin County Veterans Affairs Service Dog Program, ATT: Operation Save-A-Vet-, Save-A-Pet 425 Franklin Farm Lane Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019