Donald G. Peron
Chambersburg - Mr. Donald G. Peron, 87, of Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in Chambersburg Hospital.
Born June 24, 1931 in Sagamore, PA, he was the son of the late F. Gerald and Eva L. (Cochran) Peron.
Mr. Peron was a graduate of Mars High School with the Class of 1950. He later received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education and his Master's Degree in Special Education from Shippensburg State Teacher's College.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict with 805th Installations Squadron where he was stationed in Japan form 1951-1953.
Mr. Peron taught with Lincoln Intermediate Unit #12 in Franklin Township School, Tuscarora School District. He retired in 1986. He was recognized as Teacher of the Year for LIU #12, 1973-1974 ACLD.
He was a life member of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599 where he served as Commander from 1985-1987, as President of the Home Association and on the Honor Guard for many years. He also was a member AmVets Post #224, American Legion Post #46, Marine Corp League, Detrich-Brechbill American Legion Post #612, Military Order of Cooties Pup Tent #72 and 40 & 8 American Legion Voiture #509.
Mr. Peron is survived by his wife of over 25 years, Mrs. Marilyn L. (Eger) Peron whom he married December 10, 1993; two-step-children, Angela Breier of Waynesboro and Joseph Breier and his wife, Jackie of CT; foster son, Larry McQuait and his wife, Cissy of Hagerstown, MD; five step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; brother, Richard G. Peron of IL; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Donald W. Peron; and sister, Joyce A. Hart.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA with military honors conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1955, 747 S. 4th Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or at
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 24, 2019