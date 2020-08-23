Donald Hoffman
Chambersburg - Donald L. Hoffman, 86, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 21, 2020 at home with family at his side. He was born on November 27, 1933 in Saxton, Pennsylvania to Homer and Mae (Hess) Hoffman. He retired from Letterkenny Army Depot after 35 years of service. He is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Wellsboro, PA and traveling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his three sons: Donald Keith (husband of Selena) Hoffman of Chambersburg, Jeffrey Alan (husband of Melissa) Hoffman of Chambersburg and Timothy Hoffman of Chambersburg. He has three grandchildren: Seth, Kylee, and Zachary and three great-grandchildren; Seth Jr., Daniella, and Tiana, and a niece that he raised, Kimberly Rogers of Colorado Springs, CO. He is also survived by a sister, Letitia Beatty of Winthrop, NY. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Woodring Hoffman.
The family will receive friends Wednesday at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg from 9:00 till 11:00 AM and then proceed to Parklawn Memorial Gardens for interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
.