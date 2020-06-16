Donald Hutton, Jr.
Chambersburg - Mr. Donald Dale Hutton, Jr., 59, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. Born October 12, 1960 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Donald D. Hutton, Sr. and Mary (DeHart) Rice of Gettysburg, PA. He married Betty Lynn (Hale) Hutton January 19, 1988 in Waynesboro, PA. He was employed as a maintenance mechanic for various companies including, Letterkenny, Chambersburg, Regency, Waynesboro, PA and Edge Rubber, Chambersburg.
Donald enjoyed the simpler things in life: the outdoors, going for a ride, old cars, a good beer, and the companionship of his Rottweiler. Although he wasn't one to go to church, he did have a strong faith. He had a stubborn streak, was outspoken and was known to get a bit wild sometimes. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a step-daughter, Betty Maria Hale and a son, Donald D. Hutton, III, both of Chambersburg and five grandchildren: Rylyn Lee Bird, Donald D. Hutton, IV, Carter J. "Jesse James" Hutton, Mason A. Hutton and Graylynn M. Hutton. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Chambersburg - Mr. Donald Dale Hutton, Jr., 59, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. Born October 12, 1960 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Donald D. Hutton, Sr. and Mary (DeHart) Rice of Gettysburg, PA. He married Betty Lynn (Hale) Hutton January 19, 1988 in Waynesboro, PA. He was employed as a maintenance mechanic for various companies including, Letterkenny, Chambersburg, Regency, Waynesboro, PA and Edge Rubber, Chambersburg.
Donald enjoyed the simpler things in life: the outdoors, going for a ride, old cars, a good beer, and the companionship of his Rottweiler. Although he wasn't one to go to church, he did have a strong faith. He had a stubborn streak, was outspoken and was known to get a bit wild sometimes. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a step-daughter, Betty Maria Hale and a son, Donald D. Hutton, III, both of Chambersburg and five grandchildren: Rylyn Lee Bird, Donald D. Hutton, IV, Carter J. "Jesse James" Hutton, Mason A. Hutton and Graylynn M. Hutton. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.