Donald Kaiser
Mercersburg - Donald (Donnie) Lee Kaiser, 73, passed away Wednesday, December 4th at his home in Mercersburg, PA. Donnie was born on December 2nd, 1946 in Chambersburg, PA to the late Russell E. Kaiser, Sr. and Gladys (Starliper) Kaiser.
Donnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Shirley (Amsley) Kaiser, his granddaughter Shaelyn Kaiser, his sister Sandy Meyers, and his brother Ronnie Kaiser and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Donnie was met with open arms at the Pearly Gates by son Michael Lee Kaiser, his beloved cat Big Boy, his sister Dorcas Robinson, and his brothers Russell and Clifford Kaiser.
Donnie was a 1964 graduate of James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg, PA. Donnie was a dedicated employee of D.L. Martin for over 50 years. He began working for D.L. Martin right out of high school. He served as the Vice President of Operations prior to retiring. He missed the job so much he returned to D.L. Martin as the Consultant to the President/CEO until the time of his death. He was a brilliant woodworker (a trait he passed on to his son) and enjoyed crafting gifts for his family. Donnie's pride and joy was his granddaughter Shaelyn (Shae). Although he often fell asleep during her ballet recitals, he was always in the audience to support her. He enjoyed tinkering with his antiques cars. He and his wife enjoyed going to Charlestown, WV and Rocky Gap, MD. He loved to travel and had plans for a three-week vacation to Tennessee to celebrate their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary. He also enjoyed hunting mushrooms.
Donnie was a member of the Mercersburg Moose Lodge 1790 and Mercersburg American Legion Post 517.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, with Pastor Robert Beall officiating.
The family will receive friends and family prior to the service from 12 - 2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019