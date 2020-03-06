|
Donald L. "Don" Anderson
McConnellsburg, PA - Donald L. "Don" Anderson, 82, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg, PA. Don was born in Eagles Foundry near Broad Top, PA at his grandparent's home on March 31, 1937, the son of the late Lottie L. (Griffith) and W. Lee Anderson. He was the husband of Marilyn M. (Mellott) Anderson whom he married on June 2, 1956.
He graduated from Hustontown High School in 1956. After he married his wife Marilyn, he went to work on Marl Garlock's farm from 1958 through 1959 before going to work for OJ Shaw for about ten years. After working on the farms, he went to work for KG Richards in McConnellsburg, PA for twenty three and a half years driving coal trucks and doing mechanical work. He then went to work for his brother-in-law at McConnellsburg Motor and Implement in McConnellsburg, PA for five years after which he went to Rife Motors in Chambersburg, PA working on trucks and buses. After retiring in March of 2018, he went back to work at McConnellsburg Motor and Implement part time. Throughout his life he enjoyed going to various flea markets, eating out and tinkering on his lawn mowers. Don attended various Methodist Churches in the area and was a member of the Fulton County Grease, Steam and Rust Association.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by sisters Alma Locke, of St. Thomas, PA, Leona Brantner, of Lewisberry, PA, Grace Mellott, of Needmore, PA, Flora Bonzo, of Corning, NY, Bettie Hershey, of Bedford, PA, brothers Ray Anderson, of State College, PA, Bill Anderson, of Wells Tannery, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by brother W. Guy Anderson.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at Howard L. Sipes Funeral Home, Inc., McConnellsburg, PA. There will also be visitation one hour before the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Religious Service at Howard L. Sipes Funeral Home, Inc., McConnellsburg, PA, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 with Pastor Dick Bernhard officiating. Interment at Wells Valley Methodist Cemetery, Wells Tannery, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.howardlsipes.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020