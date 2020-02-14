|
|
Donald L. Baer
Chambersburg - Donald L. 'Pappy' Baer Sr. 83, of Chambersburg PA passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Shook Home. Born January 15, 1937 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Harriet E. (Tosten) Baer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther J. (Davis) Baer. He attended King Street Church where he loved sitting with his children. He was a member of the Teamsters Union. In his early life, Donald worked at the Bob Mickey Department Store in Mercersburg, a butcher at Sunnyway Foods in Greencastle, then a tractor trailer driver for Roadway Express, Hagerstown MD from 1973 until his retirement on March 1, 1999. He was titled 'Pappy' by his coworkers because he would pick up his paycheck driving a station wagon with all of his kids. He was also called 'Boxcar Pappy' when an Amtrak Train crashed through his tractor trailer. After retirement, he kept busy helping his brothers, Raymond (Yogi) Baer at Seller's TV and Appliances, Glen Baer at Napa Auto Parts, and helped at R&D Contractors. His favorite restaurant was Jason's Pizza in Bangor ME. He loved any kind of motor sports, car shopping, fishing, football, baseball, walking, puzzles, family vacations and the beach. Donald lived for his family. They were his life. He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He enjoyed doing anything that involved them. His favorite shows were Andy Griffith and The Three Stooges. His favorite movie to watch with his kids was The Wizard of Oz. He is survived by his four daughters: Dora Petry and Scott, Dixmont, ME. Rose Stockslager and husband Dave, Chambersburg, PA. Donna Fell and husband Martin, Bangor ME. Julie Searles and Larry, Greencastle, PA. Three sons: Donald Baer Jr and wife Terry, Biglerville, PA. Timothy G. Baer and companion, Robin MacDonald, Mercersburg, PA. Ryan Baer, Chambersburg, PA. Four granddaughters: Allison (Gembe) Vorse and husband Erick, Jenna Fell, Haleigh Searles, Hannah Searles. Three grandsons: Curtis Gembe, Jonathan Fell, Landon Searles. Two great-grandchildren, Brylee and River Vorse, and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, wife and beloved cat, Lucy, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Floyd E. Baer, Glen P. Baer, and Ronald R. (Yogi) Baer. Three sisters, Ruth Caroline Baer, Betty Jane Stevens, and Maryellen Baer. His children would like to personally thank everyone at Shook Home for taking wonderful care of Donald for the past eight years and being very accommodating to the family. The funeral service will be held at 11am, Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronald Cook officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Shook Home, 55 S. Second St., Chambersburg PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020