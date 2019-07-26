|
|
Donald Lee Stine
Shippensburg, PA - Donald L. "Deter" Stine, 87, of Shippensburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.
Born Saturday, December 26, 1931 in Shippensburg, he was a son of the late David A. and Esther Guyer Stine.
Deter was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He retired from Rutherford Yards in Hummelstown, where he worked as a Boom Operator for Conrail. He was a life member of the Walnut Bottom Rod & Gun Club, and enjoyed watching and betting on horse racing.
He is survived by four sons, Donald E. Stine, James D. Stine, Kenneth L. (Teresa) Stine, and Jeffrey L. Stine, all of Shippensburg; one daughter, Susan K. Kissinger, Chambersburg; one step daughter, Mary Ann Hoffman, Elizabethtown; one brother, Richard (Jean) Stine, Waynesboro; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Florence A. Thomas Stine, who passed away March 26, 2007; and her son Steven Leroy Stine who passed away in September of 1986.
A graveside service with Military Honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Minutemen Post # 223 will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfyuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 26, 2019