Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Donald P. Baker Obituary
Donald P. Baker

Shippensburg, PA - Donald P. Baker, 87, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Thursday, January 21, 1932 in Letterkenny Township, Franklin County, he was a son of the late Ralph J. and Helen E. Diehl Baker.

Donald retired in 1993 from Letterkenny Army Depot. He attended the Shippensburg Church of the Brethren. Don loved and cherished his family.

Surviving are seven children, Gary L. (Kristine) Baker, Chambersburg, Gloria J. (Larry) Horst, Terry A. (Barbara) Baker, Judy A. (Robert) Harper, Sharon M. Johnson Baker, Connie S. (Cheyenne) Frey, and Ricky J. Baker, all of Shippensburg; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy M. Farner Baker, who died August 19, 2007; one son, Donald E. Baker, who died in October 1984; and three siblings, Earl and Richard Baker, and Dorothy Louise Allen.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., with the Rev. Brian Markle, and The Rev. Harold E. Yeager officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 2257 McDowell Road, St. Thomas, PA 17252.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 4, 2019
