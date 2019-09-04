Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Donald R. Leedy


1957 - 2019
Donald R. Leedy Obituary
Donald R. Leedy

Chambersburg - Donald R. Leedy, age 61, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born November 21, 1957, he was the son of the late Donald Ray and Virginia Anna Lehman Leedy.

Don was a 1976 graduate of CASHS, where he lettered in football and wrestling. After High School Don was a member of the Chambersburg Cardinals. He worked as a welder then as a machine operator for Frick Company in Waynesboro for over 30 years. Don was a member of the Marine Corps in Chambersburg. Don's life was multifaceted but his family, friends and beloved dogs were of utmost importance to him. When the weather was nice, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time in nature, feeding the fish in his pond, bird watching and partying around a bonfire. The rest of his time was spent hunting, listening to his favorite classic rock music and watching sports including Philadelphia Eagles football, NASCAR, and hockey.

Surviving is his wife of 19 years, Wanda Grieve Leedy, whom he married on March 3, 2000; three children, Kane Devin Leedy, Jena Marie Forsythe, and Robert Daniel Forsythe; three siblings, Charlotte widow of Richard Brown of Chambersburg, PA; Fay wife of Robert Watson of Howard, PA; Patricia wife of James Johns of McConnellsburg, PA; and multiple nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:30 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service in the funeral home; everyone is encouraged to dress in their favorite Harley Davidson, Eagles, or casual apparel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Quality Deer Management Association (QDMA). The QDMA is a non-profit conservation organization working to ensure the future of white-tailed deer, wildlife habitat and our hunting heritage.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 4, 2019
