|
|
Donald Ray Gracey
Waterfall - Donald Ray Gracey, 88, Witter Road, Waterfall, PA died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Pinnacle Hospital-Harrisburg.
Born April 1, 1931 on a big farm in the Waterfall area, he was the son of the late Herman and Goldie (Bivens) Gracey.
He was first married to Shirley Ann Clevenger. He later married Helen I. Bishop who preceded in death on September 11, 2015 after 49 years of marriage.
He is survived by sons Jesse Rosenberry, Waterfall; Greg Gracey, McConnellsburg, PA; Doug Gracey, McConnellsburg, PA; and daughters Theresa DeShong, McConnellsburg; Cindy Drawbaugh, Orrtanna, PA; Michell Gilbert, Wells Tannery, PA and a stepson Randy Shoop, Waynesboro, PA
There are 22 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
A sister Virginia Souders survives of Orrstown, PA. A brother Max Gracey and a sister Frances Fix are deceased.
At the age of 20, Mr. Gracey was drafted into the Army. After training he was sent to Korea where he served with the Second Infantry Division. After being there less than three months, he was wounded. He received a Purple Heart and was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. He also received two Korean service Medals, Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal and other awards.
After leaving the Army, he worked at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, PA for 33 years and for the last 12 years was a supervisor. He received numerous awards for his employment.
Mr. Gracey especially enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed going to auctions with family and friends.
He was a member of American Legion Post 561 and VFW Post 655, both in McConnellsburg. He was an active member of the Forbes Road Lions Club and Center United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 10, 2019 at the M. R. Brown Funeral Home, 301 Pitt, Hustontown, PA with Pastor William Chilcote and Pastor Betty Secrest officiating. Interment will be at Center Cemetery, Waterfall, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5—8:00PM on Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Forbes Road Lions Club, P. O. Box 382, Hustontown, PA 17229 or to Center United Methodist Church, c/o Community Building Fund, 515 Cole Road, Hustontown, PA 17229.
The Fulton Honor Guard will provide military honors at the cemetery.
Online condolences and additional information may be obtained at funeralfinder.com and mrbrownfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 8, 2019