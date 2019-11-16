|
|
Donald Robert Aldrich
Chambersburg - Donald Robert Aldrich, 65, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home. Born December 9, 1953 in Fremont, OH, he was a son of the late Clair E. and Doris A. Fowler Aldrich. He was a 1972 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was employed at the former Nibble with Gibble's, Inc., and later Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, retiring after 35 years of service. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Burt J. Asper Post 46 American Legion, Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 , the Moose Club, and the Chambersburg Club. An avid sports fan he followed the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers. He also enjoyed golf.
He is survived by two sisters, Debbie Urian (husband Bob) of Ocean View, DE and Lisa Frantz (husband Allen) of Chambersburg; his brother, Jeff Aldrich (wife Ann) of Chambersburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David L. Aldrich and Randy C. Aldrich.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from Noon - 2:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 , 747 South Fourth Street, Chambersburg, PA.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019