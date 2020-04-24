|
Donna Burrell
Biglerville, PA - Donna Denise Burrell (59 years old) passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family at 10:48 pm on Tuesday April 22, 2020.
She leaves behind her Loving Mother, Mary Alice King, two siblings Veronica Holmes (Dove) and Roderick King, two children, Jamill and A'Kia Whitehead and her loving husband Derrick Burrell. She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Dashawn (age 11), Malik (age 10), and Chenelle (age 8) Whitehead and a host of family members spread across the US. Donna was loved by many and her infectious smile, laugh and love for life will be missed by many. Donna was a member of Brownsville Church of God in Fayetteville, Pa. The family will be having a small dinner in remembrance of her life on Sunday April 26th , 2020 at 3:00 pm at which time they will be streaming live on Facebook for those who can not attend. If you would like to send your condolences, cards or flowers please do so at 1471 Quaker Valley Rd., Biglerville, Pa. 17307.
"Love You Forever, Like You For Always, As Long As We Live Our Mommy You'll Be" - Jamill and A'Kia
