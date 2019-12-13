|
|
Donna Keefer
Ft. Loudon - Donna Mae Malone Keefer, 67, of Ft. Loudon, PA died unexpectedly December 11, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services, Chambersburg, PA.
Born January 6, 1952 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Percy W. and Anna Mae (Clark) Hays of Ft. Loudon.
Donna spent the majority of her life working for the family grocery business and enjoyed working as a teacher's aide at James Buchanan High School for many years. She liked spending time with her husband and going on scenic road trips. She loved listening to Elvis Presley, playing bingo, and having tea with the Village Tea Ladies. Donna cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Donna is survived by two daughters, Penny (Malone) & husband Cheyenne Eader of Big Cove Tannery, PA, and Carey (Keefer) & husband Daniel Ebersole of Nazareth, PA. Grandchildren, Tiffany Knight, Chelsie McCulloch, Cheyenne Eader, Jr., and Gracelynn and Caliana Ebersole. Great grandchildren, Madison, Adam, Allison, Blaine, and Anna. A brother, Percy E. & wife Peggy Hays of Ft. Loudon.
Donna was preceded in death by two husbands, Jack Malone and John M. "Butch" Keefer, and a brother, William D. Hays.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, with Reverend Marleen Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.
Viewing Wednesday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 13189 Main Street, Ft. Loudon, PA 17224.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019