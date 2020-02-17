|
Donna L. Benedict
Chambersburg - Donna L. Benedict, age 81, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Wayne; her son, Rick and her daughter, Amy; four granddaughters, and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Kurt, and a great grandchild. At her request there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020