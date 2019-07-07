Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Donna M. Henry

Donna M. Henry Obituary
Donna M. Henry

Fayetteville, PA - Donna M. Henry, age 80, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, July 06, 2019. Born May 19, 1939, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Blanche Irene Jamison Cline, Sr.

Mrs. Henry was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. She worked at the South Mountain Restoration Center for number years, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her friends at the Senior Center, and her family, especially her great-grandchildren.

Surviving is a son, Joseph Henry, Jr. (wife Danielle) of Fayetteville, PA; two grandchildren, Jason Wolfe of Fayetteville, PA and Joseph Henry III (wife Miranda) of South Mountain, PA; two great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Grantley Henry; and two siblings, William Cline, Jr. and Peggy Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Henry, Sr. and a daughter Kimberly Thayer.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Matthew Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 9 from 7 - 9 PM and one hour prior to the service in the funeral home on Wednesday. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 7, 2019
