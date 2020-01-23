Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Rietman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Rietman

Donna Rietman Obituary
Donna Rietman

Chambersburg - Donna L. Rietman, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 23, 2020 at Manor Care Nursing Home. She was born on May 1, 1944 in Halstead, Pennsylvania to Maurice and Helen (Demerce) Bouren. Donna enjoyed fixing things around the house and wall papering. She also enjoyed word searches. She was a member of Edenville United Methodist Church. She studied and read the Bible most all of her life. Her favorite Bible verse was John 3:16. Donna was always praying for friends and strangers alike to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Wherever Donna was it was like her to say, "Lets Pray".

Donna is survived by her husband of 52 years, Barry Rietman and their daughter Denise of St. Thomas. She is also survived by two sisters; Debra McClure of Waynemart, PA and Doreen Rupert of Binghamton, NY and a brother, Darrell Bouren of Waynesboro, PA. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers; David and Douglas Bouren.

A memorial service will be at a date to be determined at her church. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting her final arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
