Dora E. Eckenrode
Orrstown, PA - Dora E. Eckenrode, 91, of Orrstown, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, the eve of her 72nd wedding anniversary.
Born Saturday, February 4, 1928 in Shippensburg, she was the daughter of the late Casper M. and Mabel E. Chestney Noel.
After graduating in 1946 from the Shippensburg Area Senior High School, she worked at the former Shirt Craft Company in Shippensburg. After her children were born, Dora devoted her life to being a homemaker.
She was a member of the St Paul's Lutheran Church, Orrstown, where she volunteered for many church functions, and was responsible for ordering the Holiday and Altar flowers. Dora also volunteered with Lutheran Social Services for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, flower gardening, and visiting friends at nursing homes.
Surviving Dora are her husband of 72 years, Glen Harvey Eckenrode, whom she married July 5, 1947; one son, Mark N. (Page) Eckenrode, Lurgan; one daughter, Judy K. (Kurt) Sjoberg, Shippensburg; two grandchildren, Sara A. and Seth C. Sjoberg, both of Shippensburg, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by one brother, James M. Noel.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Remembrance Chapel, with the Rev. Steve DiBiase officiating. Burial will be private. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Published in Public Opinion on July 7, 2019