|
|
Doris Correl
Chambersburg -
Doris Jean Correl, 92, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away April 9, 2019 at Menno Haven Nursing Home. She was born on April 8, 1927 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Milton and Vera (Wynkoop) Correl. She was a life member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chambersburg. Doris had taught second grade in the Benjamin Chambers and Gordy Elementary Schools in Chambersburg. She enjoyed puzzles and traveling with her good friend, Winifred Ross.
Doris Jean is survived by her cousin, Susan Leaphart of Shippensburg and Susan's son, Benjamin Leaphart of Philadelphia.
Funeral services will be held Friday April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Rev. John Kratz officiating.. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6;00 till 8:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery, Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 10, 2019