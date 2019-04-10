Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Correl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Correl


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Correl Obituary
Doris Correl

Chambersburg -

Doris Jean Correl, 92, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away April 9, 2019 at Menno Haven Nursing Home. She was born on April 8, 1927 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Milton and Vera (Wynkoop) Correl. She was a life member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chambersburg. Doris had taught second grade in the Benjamin Chambers and Gordy Elementary Schools in Chambersburg. She enjoyed puzzles and traveling with her good friend, Winifred Ross.

Doris Jean is survived by her cousin, Susan Leaphart of Shippensburg and Susan's son, Benjamin Leaphart of Philadelphia.

Funeral services will be held Friday April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Rev. John Kratz officiating.. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6;00 till 8:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery, Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now