Doris J. Hoffman
Fayetteville - Doris J. Hoffman, 82, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 13, 1936 in Everett, PA, she was a daughter of the late Joseph "Roy" Dishong and Florence (Weyant) Dishong. Her beloved husband, Earl D. Hoffman, preceded her in death on July 4, 1985.
Doris was a 1954 graduate of Everett High School. Early in her life she was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot until deciding to stay home to raise her family. She later reentered the workforce and was employed with SpiriTrust Lutheran in Chambersburg for over 30 years until her retirement in 2003. She greatly enjoyed the relationships she developed while working with the residents at The Village at Luther Ridge. Over the years, Doris enjoyed bowling with her husband, reading, and being an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. The most important thing to her was spending time with her family.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Miller and husband Dale of Dillsburg, Kimberly Rosbaugh and husband Scott of Etters, and Michelle Otto and husband Jeffrey of Chambersburg; seven grandchildren, Kyle Miller and wife Amanda of Ephrata, Kayla Baker and husband William "Buddy" of Dillsburg, Derek Shade of Harrisburg, Sydney Shade of Wheaton, MD, Ethan Rosbaugh of Etters, and Madison and Jeremy Otto, both of Chambersburg; two great grandchildren, Levi and Chloe Miller; two siblings, Shirley Steele and husband John of New Enterprise and Richard Dishong and wife Joan of Breezewood; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by five siblings, Dorothy Barton, Martin Dishong, Lillian Clark Layton, Cecilia "Todd" Clark, and Hazel Dishong.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Interment will follow the service at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 10, 2019