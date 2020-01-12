Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Doris Jean Foster


1936 - 2020
Doris Jean Foster Obituary
Doris Jean Foster

Fayetteville/formerly Three Springs - Doris Jean Foster, 83, a resident of Michaux Manor, Fayetteville PA and formerly of Three Springs, PA ascended Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Chambersburg Hospital.

Born May 12, 1936, at Leeds, AL, she was the daughter of the late Aldridge and Mary Ellen (Lowery) McLaughlin.

She was married to Donald R. Foster on November 27, 1954, at Columbus, GA. Mr. Foster preceded in death on November 3, 1995.

Two sons survive Donald R. Foster, Jr. and wife Gloria, Jennerstown, PA and Robert S. Foster, Chambersburg, PA.

There are four grandchildren: Amanda Alleman and husband Craig, Shippensburg, PA; Cheryl Putyrski, NJ; Sean Foster and wife Kathleen, Hawaii; and Elliott Foster, Lancaster, PA. Also, there are two great-grandchildren, Lane Nonemaker and Collin Foster.

A sister Bobbie Faye Hancock survives of Gatesville, TX.

Mrs. Foster previously attended Valley View Evangelical Church, Mapleton, PA.

She was a homemaker.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the M. R. Brown Funeral Home, 301 Pitt Street, Hustontown, PA. Interment will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Waterfall, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6--8:00 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Online condolences and further information may be obtained at mrbrownfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
