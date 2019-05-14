|
Doris M. Mohn
Chamersburg - Doris M. Mohn, age 90, of Menno Village, Chambersburg PA. went home to be with her Lord on May 11, 2019. She was born September 13, 1928 to Charles and Irene Morrison in Montoursville, PA. Doris is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ross C. Mohn and their children: Debra Fluke and husband, William; Gary Mohn and wife, Nita; Pamela Reeder and husband, John. She has a surviving brother, Robert Holdren. She will be sadly missed by her family which includes 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great - great - grandchildren.
Memorial services for family and friends will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Zion United Church of Christ, 20 Zion Rd., Newburg, PA. Pastor Mary Jane King will officiate.
Published in Public Opinion on May 14, 2019