Lurgan - Doris M. Rine, 79, of Lurgan, passed away at her home on Monday, March 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born Monday, January 22, 1940 in Mongul, Franklin County, she was a daughter of the late Eugene O. "Jinks" and Annie M. Baer Stouffer.

Doris worked as a seamstress at the former Stanley Company, Chambersburg, and later retired from the Shippensburg University where she worked in food service.

She was a member of the Lurgan United Brethren Church. She was a member of the Minnequa Social Club, and the Durff-Kuhn VFW Post # 6168 Ladies Auxiliary, both in Shippensburg.

Doris is survived by one son; Rodney R. (Bonnie) Rine, Shippensburg; two daughters, Donna M. (Glenn) Linn, and Sherry L. (Scott) Keller, all of Newburg; four sisters; Jeannie (Robert) Shank, Freda (George) Durf, all of Lurgan, Virginia (Gary) Rine, Newburg, and Elaine Yeager, Shippensburg; two brothers, Darwin (Patty) Stouffer, and Dale (Michelle) Stouffer, all of Lurgan; one sister in-law, Delores Stouffer, Shippensburg; six grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Lee Rine who passed away November 28, 1995; one brother, Harold Stouffer, and three infant siblings, Dean, Melvin, and Diane Stouffer.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Lurgan United Brethren Church, with the Rev. Stan V. McCammon officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Thursday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Lurgan United Brethren Church, and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lurgan United Brethren Church, 7900 Roxbury Road, P.O. Box 2 Lurgan, PA 17232 or The Pleasant Hall Volunteer Fire Company, 9722 Cumberland Hwy, Pleasant Hall, PA 17246.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 20, 2019
