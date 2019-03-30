|
|
Doris Marie Hockensmith
Chambersburg, PA - Doris Marie Cook Hockensmith, age 94, of Magnolia's in Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born in Waynesboro, PA on January 3, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Paul Evert and Elva Rebecca Picking Cook.
A 1942 graduate of the former Waynesboro High School, Mrs. Hockensmith went on to work at Letterkenny Army Depot for 38 years, retiring in 1980 as a Production Controller. She was a member of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 Auxiliary in Chambersburg, PA, the American Legion Post 612 Auxiliary in St. Thomas, PA, the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, AARP, and NARFE. She enjoyed many sports, camping, and fishing.
Surviving are two sons, Stephen (wife Teresa) and Gregory (wife Denise); two grandchildren, Kandis Cogliano and Ryan McCartney; two great-grandchildren, and Callie and Adam McCartney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Herbert H. Hockensmith in 1986, a grandson, Stephen Alan, Jr., a brother, Harold Cook, and a step-brother, Junior Lee Cook.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 2:30 PM at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Murray B. Stevens will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to the , in memory of her grandson, Stephen, Jr., Rt. 422 & Sipe Ave., Hershey, PA 17033. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 30, 2019