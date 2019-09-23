|
|
Doris Miller
Chambersburg - Doris Miller, 94, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Chambers Pointe. Her beloved husband of 60 years, Edwin W. Miller, preceded her in death on May 19, 2011.
Doris was born on February 26, 1925 in Latham, TN to the late William and Lester May Grogan Maxey. Her father owned a three floor general store there that sold groceries, clothing and coffins. After a fire destroyed the store, the family moved to Detroit, MI where her father became an inspector for Chrysler. Doris attended the University of Michigan for two years until her father retired, at which time they moved to Lakeland, FL. She continued her studies at Florida Southern and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. She married Edwin Miller who became a chaplain in the US Army during World War II and the Korean War, after which they were stationed for a time in Japan. They touched many lives together through his role of Chaplain in California, Michigan and finally in South Mountain. While her husband served as the Protestant Chaplain, she loved being the secretary to the Administrator at South Mountain Restoration Center until they moved to Menno Haven. She was always a very active member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, and caring for her family.
She is survived by two sons, David W. Miller of Elizabethtown, PA, and Paul E. Miller and wife Adrianne of Alpharetta, GA; three grandchildren, Mary Miller of Pittsburgh and Grayson and Abigail Miller of Alpharetta. In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by three sisters, Euple, Oma Nell, and Monette; and one brother, Ulmont.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Menno Haven, Attn: Chaplaincy Fund, 2011 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 23, 2019