Doris Monn Tucker
Because Doris Monn Tucker, 88, accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, when she left this world on November 16, 2020 she entered into His glorious presence. She was born October 31, 1932 to the late George W. and Mary L. Barnhart Monn. She was married to the late Lawrence E. Tucker for 33 years until his death in 2008.
Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and David Garber of Lancaster, PA; two grandchildren, Amy L., Norton, wife of Trip Norton, and Matthew W. Gartside, husband of the late Sharon Gartside; eight great grandchildren; and two sisters, Carolyn B. Fickes and Barbara J. Chamberlin.
Services are private. To express a condolence with the family, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com
