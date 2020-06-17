Doris N. Stouffer
Doris N. Stouffer

Shippensburg - Doris N. Stouffer, 85, of Shippensburg, departed this life on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was born May 7, 1935 in Shippensburg, PA. Doris was a daughter of the late Blaine and Elsie (Russell) Stine.

She retired from the Greif Company, Shippensburg with over 47 years of employment. Doris was a longtime member of the Cleversburg United Methodist Church and the Cleversburg Community Center. She also was a member of TOPS.

Doris married her husband Frank E. Stouffer on July 25, 1953. He preceded her in death on November 4, 2018. She was also preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters.

Doris is survived by three sons, Gary L. Stouffer and his wife Margaret, Jeffery L. Stouffer and his companion Lisa Funk, all of Shippensburg, and Andy W. Stouffer and his wife Michelle of Orrstown; one brother, Frank Stine of Shippensburg; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 in the Cleversburg United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Barbara A. Servello. Burial will be in the Cleversburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg and one hour prior to the services in church on Monday.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
