Doris Royer
Chambersburg - Doris Jeanette Royer, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 23, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on February 18, 1941 in Niles, Ohio to Millard and Catherine (Sherry) Leffel. She was a member of Heidelburg Church in Marion, PA. She had been involved with Bible release time at the church and was a den mother for Cub Scouts. She enjoyed her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold H. Royer of Chambersburg and their three children: Kevin (husband of Lisa) Royer of Chambersburg, Corwin D. Royer of Ft. Mill, South Carolina and Kelly D. (wife of Mark) Troupe of Mercersburg. She has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is survived by two sisters, Wilma Gerard and Barbara McGuire of Anderson, Indiana, and a brother, Jack Leffel of Anderson.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday Dec. 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Chaplain Lori Witmer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial donations be sent to Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019