Doris St. Clair
Chambersburg - Doris L. St. Clair, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 26, 2020 at The Shook Home, where she had resided for the past eight years. She was born on January 1, 1940 in Fannettsburg, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Clara (Boggs) Worblesky. She was a 1957 graduate of Chambersburg High School and retired from Letterkenny Army Depot after 30 plus years of service. She was an avid reader, doing crossword puzzles and being with her family. She loved rainy days and doing geneology research.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela (wife of Chris) Roach of Shippensburg. She is survived by a sister, Darlene North and a brother Joseph (husband of Jan) Wrobleski.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent in her honor to The Shook Home, 55 S. Second St., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
