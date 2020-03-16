|
Doris Z. Horton
Chambersburg - Doris Z. Horton, 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 25, 1931 in Mercersburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna Hoover Zeger. A graduate of the former Mercersburg High School, she was a homemaker most of her life. She was a member of The Open Door Church in Chambersburg since 1971 and sang with the church choir. She was a member of the Charles W. McCleary Post 78 DAVA and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband, Donald R. Horton, whom she married February 17, 1958, preceded her in death on July 17, 2014.
She is survived by six children, David Rubeck (Sydney) of Upper Strasburg, Larry Rubeck (Susan) of Chambersburg, Stephen Horton (Lisa) of Orrstown, Donna Messer (Randall) of Orange Park, FL, Laurie Stopyra (Gary) of Chambersburg, and Kathy Horton of Chambersburg; fifteen grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Ann Rubeck and two brothers, Wayne and Dick Zeger.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from Noon - 1:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles W. McCleary Post 78 DAV Auxiliary, c/o Laurie Stopyra - Auxiliary Commander, 3274 Scotland Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020