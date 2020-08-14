Dorothy Black
Chambersburg - Obituary for Dorothy Black
Dorothy Black, 91 , of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 13, 2020 at the Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg. She was born on November 16, 1928 in Greencastle, Pennsylvania to Albert and Mary (Kuhn) Kendle. She quit school after the eighth grade to help support her family, and later obtained her GED. Later in life she worked at the Fulton Knit Factory making stockings. After her marriage she worked at the H.J. Heinz Co., and at the Stanley Co. in the 1970's and at the CASHS cafeteria in the 1980's. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, collecting Barbie dolls. She was an accomplished yodeler. She married John Milton Black in the Criders Church on April 16, 1949.
She is survived by her six children: Charity (wife of Tom) Schwartz of Greencastle, John T. Black of Chambersburg, Tamee (wife of Roger) Shadle of Chambersburg, Dara Black of Greencastle, PA,, Walter (husband of Lisa) Black of St. Thomas, and Jill (wife of Barry) Meyers of Greencastle, Pa. She is survived by nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by seven brothers and three sisters.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Black, an infant granddaughter Madison Shadle, six brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be sent to The Therapeutic riding Center, 181 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, Pa. 17202. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocornelilusfh.com
.