Dorothy Bumbaugh
Chambersburg - Dorothy I. (Rock) Bumbaugh, 90, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in her home. Born March 8, 1929 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Ira F. and Leah C. (Forney) Rock. She married Paul Alexander "Jerry" Bumbaugh July 26, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD. They were married 57 years before he passed away February 8, 2005. She was a member of Pond Bank Independent Church. Mrs. Bumbaugh loved to be outdoors and always kept herself busy. Time spent with family was what she loved the most.
She is survived by her two daughters: Deborah K. Truett, wife of Russ, Fayetteville, PA and Lisa M. Bittinger, wife of James, Fayetteville; granddaughters: Tracy M. Roman, Chambersburg, Trisha Y. Stewart, Chambersburg and Mandi C. Bittinger, Fayetteville; grandsons: Rusty Truett, Chambersburg and Michael Truett, Chambersburg; great-grandchildren: Kelsey Wali, Skyler Roman, Bryce Stewart, Ian Stewart, Madisyn Jeffcoat, Maci Defibaugh, Ceagan Truett, Walker Truett, Ileigh Truett and Leighton Truett and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Mae Rock Diehl, Harry W. Rock, Sara L. Rock Stumbaugh, Grace E. Rock Bender and Paul I Rock. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro, PA with Rev. Ron Cook and Rev. Dr. Mervil R. Stambaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, December 27th in the funeral home. The family requests the omission of flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019