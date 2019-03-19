|
Dorothy C. (Carbaugh) Stottlemyer-Socks
Waynesboro - Mrs. Dorothy C. (Carbaugh) Stottlemyer-Socks, 94, of Orchard Road, Waynesboro, died Sunday evening, March 17, 2019, in her home.
Born August 28, 1924 in Fountaindale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ivan D. and Dora (Cline) Carbaugh.
Mrs. Socks graduated from Washington Township High School with the Class of 1942.
She and her first husband, the late Harold W. Stottlemyer, were married in 1942. Mr. Stottlemyer died on November 15, 1978. She married her second husband, Hubert Socks, in 1983. He died July 22, 2011. She lived on Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro, for over 63 years, prior to moving in with her daughter.
Mrs. Socks worked as a bookkeeper with her first husband in their business endeavor, "Stottlemyer Implement" from 1953 until 1975. She later worked at Agway in Waynesboro and for 14 years, she was the bookkeeper for James Shoes, Waynesboro, which is owned by her daughter.
She was a life member of Greenstone Apostolic Church, Greenstone, PA, where she served as the church secretary for 40 years and also as the editor of the church newsletter.
Dorothy had a great love for her Lord, family and friends thru her long life. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, working Sudoku, and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her loving daughter and loving son-in-law, Barbara C. (Stottlemyer) Chandler and her husband, Larry of Waynesboro and with whom she lived for the past two and a half years; three sons, David W. Stottlemyer and his wife, Linda of Chambersburg, Jerry L. Stottlemyer of Shippensburg, Larry R. Stottlemyer and his wife, Noreen of Waynesboro; two step-sons, Vernon Socks and his wife, Barbara of Waynesboro and Larry Socks and his wife, Gloria of Waynesboro; 10 grandchildren, William Shetler, Michael Shetler, Matthew Shetler, Aaron Stottlemyer, Andrew Stottlemyer, Trevor Stottlemyer, Lisa Lewelling, Lori Akers, Lena Summers, and Sean Stottlemyer; 17 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Elaine Gilland of Greenstone; one brother, Robert Carbaugh of Fountaindale, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Eugene Cline officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. until 2:00 P.M., Thursday afternoon, in the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all the hospice nurses and aides from SpiriTrust for your compassionate and caring helps towards their mother. Special thanks to Joan, Shelly, Jenny, Lisa and Cory - God bless you all!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 19, 2019