Dorothy Crider
Chambersburg - Dorothy M. (Shank) Crider, age 84 and a resident of the Menno Village in Chambersburg and formerly of Clay Hill Rd. Chambersburg, PA died Friday morning January 3, 2020 at Menno Haven.
Born May 31, 1935 in Smithsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Leonard E. and Luella M. (Martin) Shank. She married her husband J. Eldon Crider on June 15, 1957. He died on November 17, 2016.
Dorothy was a homemaker and helped her husband in operating the family dairy farm. She was a member of the Chambersburg Mennonite Church where she was a member of the sewing circle and taught Sunday School for many years. Dorothy volunteered her time and talents with the Cumberland Valley Relief Center creating quilts and wall hangings to benefit the Mennonite Central Committee. She was a member of Farm Women Group 14. She also served on the Menno Haven Ladies Auxiliary Executive Board and served with the WMSC of the Franklin Mennonite Conference. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, reading, puzzles of all kinds and spending time with her family.
Surviving family are two sons, Richard L. Crider of Chambersburg, J. Arlan Crider and wife Kathy of Chambersburg; two daughters, Ronda J. Bomberger and husband Mahlon of Chambersburg, Rita M. Frey and husband David of Chambersburg; six grandchildren, Amy Crider, Amber Crider, Andrea Crider, Charles Bomberger and wife Sarah, Adam Frey, Grant Frey; one great-grandchild Juniper Bomberger; three sisters, Doris Fritz, Darlene Rosenberry and Dolly Myers and husband Glen, all of Chambersburg and a brother Leon Shank and wife Mary of Brandon, MS.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 7 at 11:00 AM at the Chambersburg Mennonite Church 1800 Philadelphia Ave. Chambersburg with Rev. Jerry Roth and Chaplain Lori Witmer officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 5:00 - 8:00 PM and one hour before the service on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Cumberland Valley Relief Center 4225 Molly Pitcher Hwy. Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.zimmermanfh.com. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral home of Greencastle.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020